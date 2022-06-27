Overview

Dr. Julie Wiley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Wiley works at Woods Family Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.