Dr. Julie Wiley, DO
Overview
Dr. Julie Wiley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Wiley works at
Locations
Woods Family Medicine Pllc1510 SW 119TH ST, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 339-0204
Next Generation Pediatrics LLC10400 S Western Ave Ste 7, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-7256
- 3 11001 S Western Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 339-0204
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiley was just great, she was very knowledgeable, answered all my questions I was very pleased with my visit. Highly Recommended.
About Dr. Julie Wiley, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366761108
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiley has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley.
