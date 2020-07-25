Overview

Dr. Julie Wei-Shatzel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Wei-Shatzel works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

