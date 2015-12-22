Overview

Dr. Julie Wei, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Wei works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Tongue-Tie along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.