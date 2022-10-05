Dr. Julie Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julie Wang, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (800) 231-5257
Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 210, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8588
Life Care Hospital of New Orleans Kenner Regional180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8240
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I was very impressed with Dr. Wang. She talked to me and I understood everything she explained to me.
- Urology
- English
- 1063773182
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.