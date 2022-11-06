See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Julie Vu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Vu works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Reproductive Endocrinology
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 280, Plano, TX 75024
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Frisco Medical Ctr
    5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 314, Frisco, TX 75034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Cervical Polyps
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2022
    Dr. Vu is THE friendliest and skilled ObGyn in DFW. I am so happy I found her and will be using her lifelong. She delivered my second daughter and most recently performed a tubal ligation. Both experiences were phenomenal from front desk, to exam room, to hospital and discharge.
    Catherine — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Vu, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891850905
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kansas Med Center
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vu has seen patients for Pap Smear and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

