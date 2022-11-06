Overview

Dr. Julie Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Vu works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.