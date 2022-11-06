Dr. Julie Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Vu, MD
Dr. Julie Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Reproductive Endocrinology8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9500Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Texas Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 280, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 867-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Frisco Medical Ctr5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 314, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vu is THE friendliest and skilled ObGyn in DFW. I am so happy I found her and will be using her lifelong. She delivered my second daughter and most recently performed a tubal ligation. Both experiences were phenomenal from front desk, to exam room, to hospital and discharge.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Pap Smear and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.