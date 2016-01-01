Overview

Dr. Julie Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Vu works at West Houston Orthopedics - Heights in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.