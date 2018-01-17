Dr. Voelker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Voelker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Voelker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Voelker works at
Locations
-
1
UnityPoint Clinic - Family Medicine5401 44th Avenue Dr Ste 101, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-4050
-
2
Robert Young Mental Health Ctr4600 3rd St, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-2031
-
3
Trinity Rock Island2701 17th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 Directions (309) 779-2031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Voelker?
Dr. Voelker is very knowledgeable and answers questions clearly. She listens well and has let me be involved in medication decisions. If you need a script faxed to a mail order pharmacy, check to make sure they did it. The staff there was late on that, not the doctor. I am always taken back in a timely manner, which is really nice.
About Dr. Julie Voelker, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083876395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Family Practice and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voelker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voelker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voelker works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Voelker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voelker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voelker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voelker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.