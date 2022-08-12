Dr. Julie Tran, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Tran, DMD
Dr. Julie Tran, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Niceville, FL.
Okaloosa Family Dentistry1386 John Sims Pkwy E, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 655-8593
Dr. Tran is a very skilled dentist. I am most impressed with the fact that she listens to her patients' concerns and does an awesome job explaining the options, pros and cons. She doesn't push treatments on you to simply benefit her office services. She does what is best for her patients. Thank you Dr Tran and your awesome staff of professionals!
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
