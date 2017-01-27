Overview

Dr. Julie Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pullman, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Thomas works at PALOUSE RIVER COUNSELING CENTER in Pullman, WA with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.