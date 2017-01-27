See All Psychiatrists in Pullman, WA
Dr. Julie Thomas, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pullman, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Thomas works at PALOUSE RIVER COUNSELING CENTER in Pullman, WA with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palouse River Counseling Center
    340 Ne Maple St, Pullman, WA 99163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 334-1133
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 609, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 248-4427

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Julie Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053703520
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

