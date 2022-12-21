Dr. Julie Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Obgyn South PC2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 397-9000
-
2
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
-
3
Inri Medical Associates PC70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 397-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
With the helping hands of God, Dr. Taylor saved my life after a rupturing ectopic pregnancy. She is amazing!
About Dr. Julie Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1720288418
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.