Dr. Julie Talavera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talavera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Talavera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Talavera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
Dr. Talavera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Metabolism Associates, APMC706 W 15th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talavera?
Dr Talavera is a thorough physician. She treated and monitored my condition for about a year then referred me to the best surgeon to perform my thyroidectomy and parathyroidectomy.
About Dr. Julie Talavera, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124268008
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talavera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talavera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Talavera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Talavera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talavera works at
Dr. Talavera has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talavera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talavera speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Talavera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talavera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talavera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talavera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.