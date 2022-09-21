See All Oncologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Oncology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Taguchi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Taguchi works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sansum Clinic
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 898-3270
  2. 2
    Sansum Clinic
    540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 898-3270
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I went to Dr. Taguchi for about 20 years following my cancer diagnosis/surgery. She listens. She explores. She looks for the root causes. She is kind and compassionate. She is everything you want in an oncologist — she is a HEALER — not just an MD. (And, thanks to her care, I continue to be well today!)
    Linda S — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Taguchi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073615118
    Education & Certifications

    • LA Cnty USC Med Ctr
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Taguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taguchi works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Taguchi’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taguchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

