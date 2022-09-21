Dr. Julie Taguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Taguchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Taguchi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3270
Sansum Clinic540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Taguchi for about 20 years following my cancer diagnosis/surgery. She listens. She explores. She looks for the root causes. She is kind and compassionate. She is everything you want in an oncologist — she is a HEALER — not just an MD. (And, thanks to her care, I continue to be well today!)
About Dr. Julie Taguchi, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LA Cnty USC Med Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
