Dr. Julie Sturm, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Sturm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.

Dr. Sturm works at Eye Center Inc in Florissant, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Migraine and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    The Eye Center, Inc.
    900 N Highway 67 St, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 838-0300
    St. Peters Office
    4750 Mexico Rd Ste 200, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 441-1200

Hospital Affiliations
  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Migraine
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 13, 2018
    Very personable and reassuring about my eye problem. Would and have recommend her to my family and friends.
    Patricia in Saint Louis, MO — Nov 13, 2018
    About Dr. Julie Sturm, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558447342
    Education & Certifications

    • Assil Sinskey Eye Institute
    • Case Wstrn Rsrv University Hospital
    • Mercy Hospital St Louis
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Sturm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sturm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sturm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sturm has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Migraine and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

