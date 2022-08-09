Dr. Julie Stuppy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuppy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Stuppy, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Stuppy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Stuppy works at
Locations
Cape Physician Associates3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Julie Stuppy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1770846750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Obesity Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuppy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuppy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stuppy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stuppy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuppy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuppy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuppy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuppy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuppy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.