Dr. Julie Stinson-Reynolds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University TN Coll Med and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Stinson-Reynolds works at Southern Hills Family Medicine Continuity Clinic in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.