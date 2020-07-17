Dr. Julie Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Stewart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Urology Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
Offers alternative solutions to issues. Takes her time with patients & answers questions. Listens to issues.
About Dr. Julie Stewart, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891931283
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Rice University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.