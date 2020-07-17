Overview

Dr. Julie Stewart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Stewart works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.