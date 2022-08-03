Dr. Julie Stark, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Stark, DO
Overview
Dr. Julie Stark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stark works at
Locations
Julie Stark DO32144 Agoura Rd Ste 116, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 991-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stark is a very knowledgeable caring doctor. She cares about her patients. I feel very cared for and valued. Valerie is amazing and helps through the process of any situation and is so compassionate. I am so grateful for them and the bedside many in which they practice. Debbie is also very helpful. This is a very rare side of the medical care today. I am very grateful for Dr. Stark and her staff. THANK YOU!!!:)
About Dr. Julie Stark, DO
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Medical Center
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark works at
Dr. Stark speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
