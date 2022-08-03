Overview

Dr. Julie Stark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stark works at Julie R Stark DO in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.