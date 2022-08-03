See All Family Doctors in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Julie Stark, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Julie Stark, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Stark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stark works at Julie R Stark DO in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Julie Stark DO
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 116, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 991-1888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Dr. Stark is a very knowledgeable caring doctor. She cares about her patients. I feel very cared for and valued. Valerie is amazing and helps through the process of any situation and is so compassionate. I am so grateful for them and the bedside many in which they practice. Debbie is also very helpful. This is a very rare side of the medical care today. I am very grateful for Dr. Stark and her staff. THANK YOU!!!:)
    Patti — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Stark, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689718017
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Glendale Adventist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
