Dr. Julie Stancliff, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Harford County Health Department120 S Hays St Ste 300, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 877-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Stancliff listens to her patients and medicates based on prior, as well as, current medical information. If you, as a patient, give Dr. Stancliff the opportunity to know what you are dealing with, she will provide results.
- English
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Stancliff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stancliff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stancliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stancliff has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stancliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stancliff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stancliff.
