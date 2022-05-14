Overview

Dr. Julie Springer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Springer works at Northwest Womens Consultants in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.