Dr. Julie Springer, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Springer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Womens Consultants Sc1630 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 394-3553
- 2 1614 W Central Rd Ste 211, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 483-0350
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Through my second pregnancy, I saw Dr Springer only 3 times, but I always wanted to deliver with her and I did. I trusted her and she listened to me all the time. She is the kind of doctor who likes people and cares about her patients. I will definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Julie Springer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790084267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Springer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Springer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Springer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Springer has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Springer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer.
