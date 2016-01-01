Overview

Dr. Julie Soto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Soto works at TULSA EYE ASSOCIATION in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.