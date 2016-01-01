Dr. Julie Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Soto, MD
Dr. Julie Soto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Tulsa Eye Associates Inc. A Professional Corp.6465 S Yale Ave Ste 215, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Julie Soto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013209493
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
