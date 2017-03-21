Dr. Julie Snyder Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Snyder Block, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista435 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 691-7249
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Dental Service
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding pediatric. Very helpful, caring and well informed. We could not ask for more from Dr Block. Thank you
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609985639
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Snyder Block has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder Block works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder Block. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder Block.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.