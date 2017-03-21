See All Pediatricians in Chula Vista, CA
Pediatrics
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Snyder Block, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Snyder Block works at Scripps Mercy Hosp Emrgncy in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
    435 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Otitis Media
Fever
Cough
Otitis Media

Fever
Cough
Otitis Media
Acne
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Boil
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Headache
Hives
Impetigo
Insomnia
Migraine
Nausea
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Stye
Tremor
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 21, 2017
    Outstanding pediatric. Very helpful, caring and well informed. We could not ask for more from Dr Block. Thank you
    Encinitas — Mar 21, 2017
    About Dr. Julie Snyder Block, MD

    Pediatrics
    29 years of experience
    English
    1609985639
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Pediatrics
