Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Siegerman works at
Locations
Springfield Podiatry648 CHILDS AVE, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (484) 498-8218
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sigerman has been our podiatrist for over 25 years and is outstanding ! She provides excelent care and cares provies a soultion for your issues. Wonderful doctor !!
About Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831128826
Education & Certifications
- Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- 2-Year Foot and Ankle Surgical Residency In Philadelphia
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegerman has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.