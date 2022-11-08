See All Podiatrists in Drexel Hill, PA
Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM

Podiatry
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Siegerman works at Springfield Podiatry in Drexel Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Springfield Podiatry
    648 CHILDS AVE, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 498-8218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
In-Office Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr Sigerman has been our podiatrist for over 25 years and is outstanding ! She provides excelent care and cares provies a soultion for your issues. Wonderful doctor !!
    Ed s — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1831128826
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    • 2-Year Foot and Ankle Surgical Residency In Philadelphia
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Siegerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegerman works at Springfield Podiatry in Drexel Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Siegerman’s profile.

    Dr. Siegerman has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

