Dr. Julie Sherman, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Sherman, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Sherman works at SHERMAN DR JULIE ANN in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Julie Ann Sherman DO
    1703 Termino Ave Ste 209, Long Beach, CA 90804 (562) 498-3002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 08, 2016
    Dr. Sherman is awesome -- I love that I found her! She listens to all my concerns, is very attentive and makes me feel like she's a doctor in the traditional sense...that she's interested in making sure her patients are treated as best as possible while being personable and friendly.
    Laura in Long Beach, CA — Jul 08, 2016
    About Dr. Julie Sherman, DO

    Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    28 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1437241635
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Sherman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman works at SHERMAN DR JULIE ANN in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sherman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

