Dr. Julie Schwartzman-Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Schwartzman-Morris, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Division of Rheumatology865 Northern Blvd Ste 302, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel like she addresses every situation I bring up and she really cares about my pain and wants to make me comfortable. Wouldn’t think of changing even though it’s a half hour drive from me
About Dr. Julie Schwartzman-Morris, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartzman-Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzman-Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzman-Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzman-Morris has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzman-Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzman-Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzman-Morris.
