Dr. Julie Schwartzman-Morris, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schwartzman-Morris works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Rheumatology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.