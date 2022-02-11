Dr. Julie Schwartzbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Schwartzbard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Aventura Neurologic Associates21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-5993Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Very pleased: After a thorough evaluation, Dr. Schwartzbard and her NP Lauren Robertson already pinpointed the issue, but wanted to be sure with a biopsy and specific bloodwork. The diagnosis was correct. Special thanks to Mrs. Robertson - very caring and empathic.
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Miami/Neuromuscular Disorders
- University of Miami
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Schwartzbard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzbard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzbard has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartzbard speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.