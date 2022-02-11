Overview

Dr. Julie Schwartzbard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schwartzbard works at Aventura Neurologic Associates in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.