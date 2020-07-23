See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Ormond Beach, FL
Dr. Julie Schneider, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
39
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Schneider, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Dr. Schneider works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Ormond Beach Clyde Morris in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incontinence Sling Procedure, Colporrhaphy and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Ormond Beach Clyde Morris
    335 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 240, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incontinence Sling Procedure
Colporrhaphy
Hysteroscopy
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(9)
Jul 23, 2020
A
Kimberly — Jul 23, 2020
About Dr. Julie Schneider, MD

Specialties
  • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1720001852
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julie Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schneider works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Ormond Beach Clyde Morris in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Incontinence Sling Procedure, Colporrhaphy and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

