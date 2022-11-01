Overview

Dr. Julie Sanchez, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas.



Dr. Sanchez works at Austin Pediatric Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.