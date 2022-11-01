Dr. Julie Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Sanchez, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas.
Locations
Strictly Pediatrics Subspecialty Center1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 400, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (737) 276-4292
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff makes u feel comfortable n important to them
About Dr. Julie Sanchez, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1649262841
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- State University Of New York
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
