Overview

Dr. Julie Romo-Fritz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Romo-Fritz works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.