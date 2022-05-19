Dr. Julie Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Reed, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Reed, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
Carolina Women's Physicians - Irmo7045 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 936-7590
Carolina Women's Physicians - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr Ste 240, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reed became my OB when I moved back to the area. I only visited once as a new patient, but then a few months later, I woke up with frightening symptoms. I called Dr. Reed's office and they scheduled me that very day. After exam, Dr. Reed explained that should wanted me to have a few more tests, but she mentioned what she thought it was (not as scary as I feared). After the tests, her suspected diagnosis was conclusive. I followed her instructions and was symptom free in 1.5 weeks. Dr. Reed was on point with her diagnosis. She is an excellent diagnostician and exactly what you want in all your healthcare providers.
About Dr. Julie Reed, MD
- Obstetrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316918709
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.