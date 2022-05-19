Overview

Dr. Julie Reed, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at Carolina Women's Physicians in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.