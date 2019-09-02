Dr. Julie Redmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Redmon, MD
Dr. Julie Redmon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Allen, VA.
Dr. Redmon works at
Comprehensive ENT5219 Hickory Park Dr Ste C, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 373-6452
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We found Dr. Redmon soon after she began her practice and have been with her ever since! She has treated my children and myself with care & concern. Taking time needed to explore & explain the issue on your visit. I was able to get an appointment in less than a week for unresolved sinusitis. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Julie Redmon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1841234416
Education & Certifications
- U Va Hlth Scis Ctr|U Va Hlth Scis Ctr|University of Virginia|University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redmon has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmon.
