Overview

Dr. Julie Prosseda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Prosseda works at MDVIP - Wilmington, Delaware in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.