Dr. Julie Poole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Poole, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Poole, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Poole works at
Locations
-
1
Poole Pediatrics P.A.3601 Northstar Rd, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 343-0818
-
2
Childrens Health1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-7593Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poole?
We have been seeing Dr. Poole for over 17 years now. She has been an amazing and accommodating pediatrician for both of our children. She listens to the children and parents. She has on more than one occasion saved our son's life with her quick and accurate diagnosis. Our daughter cried when she had to move on to another doctor. We cannot say enough about her care. Her staff is consistent and know the patients.
About Dr. Julie Poole, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700851102
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poole works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.