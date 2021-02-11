Dr. Julie Polson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Polson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Polson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Polson works at
Locations
Denver Digestive Health Specialists4500 E 9th Ave Ste 720S, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has been a patient of Dr.Polson for a few years and has recommended for me to see her with my digestive issues. Dr.Polson has recently performed endoscopy and colonoscopy for me and I am impressed with her level of professionalism and knowledge. The service was outstanding! Also Dr.Polson is a very nice, pleasant person with excellent bedside manner. We need more Doctors like this!! I'm very happy!
About Dr. Julie Polson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154350270
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polson works at
Dr. Polson has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Polson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polson.
