Overview

Dr. Julie Pilitsis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY.



Dr. Pilitsis works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY with other offices in Malta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.