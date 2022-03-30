See All General Dentists in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS

Prosthodontics
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S.|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Phillips works at Dr. Julie Phillips in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS, MS
    408 Parkway St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 274-5400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dental Bonding
Dental Disorders
Dental Implant
Dental Bonding
Dental Disorders
Dental Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?

Mar 30, 2022
The entire staff are so very caring & knowledgeable. My 91 year old Dad was treated so very kind. I truly would recommend Dr. Phillips & staff to everyone.
Janie — Mar 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Phillips to family and friends

Dr. Phillips' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Phillips

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS.

About Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS

Specialties
  • Prosthodontics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255437281
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SUNY Buffalo School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S.|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Phillips works at Dr. Julie Phillips in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Julie Phillips, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.