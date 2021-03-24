Overview

Dr. Julie Philbrick, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Philbrick works at AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.