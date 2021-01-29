See All Dermatologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Julie Pena, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (179)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Julie Pena, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED.

Dr. Pena works at Skin Solutions Dermatology in Franklin, TN with other offices in Columbia, TN, Pulaski, TN, Smyrna, TN, Hendersonville, TN, Brentwood, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franklin
    200 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7546
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Skin Solution Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery
    1401 Hatcher Ln, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7546
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pulaski
    600 E College St, Pulaski, TN 38478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 347-2475
  4. 4
    Smyrna
    617 Potomac Pl Ste 402, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 462-7682
  5. 5
    Hendersonville
    353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 222B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 447-3026
  6. 6
    Skin Solutions Dermatology
    5054 THOROUGHBRED LN, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7546
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Skin Solution Dermatology
    800 Saundersville Dr, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 447-3026
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Skin Solution Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery
    6606 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-7546
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (60)
    Jan 29, 2021
    I’ve been going to Skin Solutions for many years and have seen Dr. Pena, JoEllen and for the last few years ...Daryl Smith. They are all fantastic! I go to the Pulaski office. The office staff is so pleasant.
    Susan — Jan 29, 2021
    Dr. Julie Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pena has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

