Dr. Julie Pearlman, MD
Dr. Julie Pearlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
North Shore Glaucoma Center1800 Hollister Dr Ste 205, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 918-7947
Libertyville Eye1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 105, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-3811
Wyse Eyecare900 Skokie Blvd Ste 150, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 497-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Pearlman is one of the best in her field. Great doctor and professional staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
- University of Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
