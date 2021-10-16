See All Ophthalmologists in Libertyville, IL
Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Pearlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Pearlman works at North Shore Glaucoma Center in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Glaucoma Center
    1800 Hollister Dr Ste 205, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 918-7947
  2. 2
    Libertyville Eye
    1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 105, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-3811
  3. 3
    Wyse Eyecare
    900 Skokie Blvd Ste 150, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 497-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Pearlman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528097359
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    Residency
    Internship
    • Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

