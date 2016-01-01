Overview

Dr. Julie Pazdernik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-Fosston and Mahnomen Health Center.



Dr. Pazdernik works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.