Dr. Julie Pass, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Pass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pass works at
Locations
Ob/Gyn Specialists Palm Beaches1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 790-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Pass to seek her opinion of Fibroid removal. She is great, nice. I feel welcome from her. She ask the important question that affect my future baby plan that my first doctor didn't even care to ask. Dr. Pass explains everything I and my husband want to know. She gave us enough time for consulting our concerns. She recommends me the best option I should have. I am glad I found her.
About Dr. Julie Pass, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003815317
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Pass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pass speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pass.
