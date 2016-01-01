Overview

Dr. Julie Olson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Olson works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.