Dr. Julie Brien, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Brien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 300, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-2156
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O'Brien is knowledgeable and personable. She spent a lot of time with me when I went to see her for a 2nd opinion on my invasive lobular breast cancer and upcoming masectomy. She explained everything in detail & hugged me before I left. If you want a skilled surgeon who also has a great bedside manner, consider Dr O'Brien.
About Dr. Julie Brien, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336293760
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- General Surgery
