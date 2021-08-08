Dr. Julie Nusbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nusbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Nusbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Nusbaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Nusbaum works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 410, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nusbaum?
Dr. Nusbaum is an excellent physician. I had a video appoinment with her for a possible rheumatologic condition. She was friendly and was a good listener. Treats patients as people. She is a thoughtful diagnostician. Great communication.
About Dr. Julie Nusbaum, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1285990416
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nusbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nusbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nusbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nusbaum works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nusbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nusbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nusbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nusbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.