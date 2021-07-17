Dr. Julie Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Key Dermatology3516 Golden Triangle Blvd Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 898-2188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Visits are always beneficial. Appointments are easy to schedule and very little if any waiting time. Everyone from the moment you enter until the time you walk out the door is exceptionally friendly, courteous and willing to assist you. Dr. Nguyen is knowledgeable and is there for every moment of your treatment.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.