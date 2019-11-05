Dr. Julie Newburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Newburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Newburg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Newburg works at
Locations
1
Southern Colorado Clinic PC3937 Ivywood Ln, Pueblo, CO 81005 Directions (719) 544-3752
2
ENT Clinic of Pueblo, PC1304 N Grand Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 544-3752
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have had two visits, feel she is concerned about my issues. Staff varies - bad experience in Sept but great experience in October. Now I am waiting for referrals.
About Dr. Julie Newburg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester / Strong Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newburg works at
Dr. Newburg has seen patients for Sinusitis, TMJ and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Newburg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.