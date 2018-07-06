Dr. Julie Mullins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Mullins, DO
Overview
Dr. Julie Mullins, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lugoff, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Women's Health Lugoff Medical Pavilion1165 Highway 1 S Ste 500, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw her early in my last pregnancy and again during labor. I had several personal issues she helped me with even during a previous miscarriage. She has great bedside manner, and willing do to whatever it takes for both you and your child to have a healthy life. I would recommend her to anyone. When my last pregnancy ended in emergency c-section, she was wonderful along with all included staff members.
About Dr. Julie Mullins, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679607246
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine, Columbia
- Florida Hospital East
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
