Dr. Julie Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Moore Dermatology Associates501 W North Ave Ste 103, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-5086
Tracy Campbell MD LLC675 W North Ave Ste 506, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-5086
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a particularly difficult dermatological condition and Dr. Moore was steadfast in determining the cause as well as the most effective treatment., She was extremely patient with me, explaining all and answering all my questions, In my opinion, a most thorough and knowledgable, highly skilled dermatologist. For tough cases, I recommend her highly. If needed again, definitely my first choice.
About Dr. Julie Moore, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053373589
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- U IA
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.