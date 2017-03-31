See All Dermatologists in Melrose Park, IL
Dr. Julie Moore, MD

Dermatology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Julie Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Macneal Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Moore Dermatology Associates in Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Moore Dermatology Associates
    501 W North Ave Ste 103, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 450-5086
    Tracy Campbell MD LLC
    675 W North Ave Ste 506, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 450-5086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 31, 2017
    I had a particularly difficult dermatological condition and Dr. Moore was steadfast in determining the cause as well as the most effective treatment., She was extremely patient with me, explaining all and answering all my questions, In my opinion, a most thorough and knowledgable, highly skilled dermatologist. For tough cases, I recommend her highly. If needed again, definitely my first choice.
    Oak Brook, IL — Mar 31, 2017
    About Dr. Julie Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053373589
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • U IA
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Moore Dermatology Associates in Melrose Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

