Dr. Julie Meyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Meyer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
Thedacare Regional Medical Center-appleton1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 749-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 2500 E Capitol Dr Ste 1650, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 749-4000
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin-fox Valley130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 729-2309Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was so happy to “happen” upon her. She delivered 2 of my children and I will be back again if another baby would happen in my future. She if full of information and always willing to share, but also listens and helps you to make the choice that is best for you! Really a gem! I would highly recommend Dr Meyer not only to a pregnant women, but any women in need of female care!
About Dr. Julie Meyer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265476360
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
