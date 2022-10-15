Dr. Julie Mermilliod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mermilliod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Mermilliod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Mermilliod, MD is a Dermatologist in Jefferson, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Mermilliod works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Systm Int Medical1514 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mermilliod?
Very professional and personable. Takes the time to listen at each visit without rushing. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Julie Mermilliod, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1578514808
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mermilliod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mermilliod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mermilliod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mermilliod works at
Dr. Mermilliod has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mermilliod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mermilliod speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mermilliod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mermilliod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mermilliod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mermilliod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.