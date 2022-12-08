Dr. Julie Means, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Means is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Means, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Means, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their fellowship with Masters In Translational Cancer Research|Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr|Vandrbilt U
Dr. Means works at
Locations
Tennessee Oncology, PLLC4488 Carothers Pkwy Ste 300, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2426
Tennessee Oncology504 22nd Ave E, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (615) 703-2427
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with a very rare cancer. When I saw Dr. Means she really took the time to get to know me and what was important to me. She consulted with experts around the country to get advice on what my best options were. She had access to over 4 trials I could participate in if I choose. When I started on treatment I knew this was the very best option and I was comfortable with my choice. We started treatment quickly. Her staff has been amazing. Some of the medications for the treatment were expensive but they found copay assistance so my out of pocket cost was zero. She gave me her cell phone number and email and has been very attentive in my care. When I sit in the waiting room and meet her patients I here amazing stories. I am glad I found her.
About Dr. Julie Means, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1982703328
Education & Certifications
- Masters In Translational Cancer Research|Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr|Vandrbilt U
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Means has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Means accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Means has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Means has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Means on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Means. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Means.
