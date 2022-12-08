See All Oncologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Julie Means, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julie Means, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their fellowship with Masters In Translational Cancer Research|Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr|Vandrbilt U

Dr. Means works at Tennessee Oncology, PLLC in Franklin, TN with other offices in Springfield, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tennessee Oncology, PLLC
    4488 Carothers Pkwy Ste 300, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2426
    Tennessee Oncology
    504 22nd Ave E, Springfield, TN 37172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Means, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982703328
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Masters In Translational Cancer Research|Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr|Vandrbilt U
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Means, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Means is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Means has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Means has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Means has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Means on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Means. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Means.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Means, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Means appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

